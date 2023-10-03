Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Commercial
  4. Antalya
  5. Offices

Pool Offices for Sale in Antalya, Turkey

Alanya
8
Sekerhane Mahallesi
8
Office To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Office with swimming pool, with sauna, with jacuzzi in Alanya, Turkey
Office with swimming pool, with sauna, with jacuzzi
Alanya, Turkey
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/1
Wonderful office space in SarayArea: Antalya, Alanya, SaraiDistance to the sea: 170The proje…
€199,000
Office 2 rooms with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Alanya, Turkey
Office 2 rooms with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
€150,000
Office with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Office with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/1
€160,000
Office with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Office with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/1
€155,000
Office with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Office with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/1
€160,000
Office with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Office with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/1
Cleopatra Littore Home OfficeArea: Antalya, AlanyaDistance to the sea: 170Distance to the se…
€171,000
Office 1 room with swimming pool, with Gartennutzung, with kabel_sat_tv in Kepez, Turkey
Office 1 room with swimming pool, with Gartennutzung, with kabel_sat_tv
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 61 m²
€34,680

Property types in Antalya

commercial real estates
hotels
shops
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir