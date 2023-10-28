Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Anadolu Mahallesi, Turkey

3 properties total found
5 room house with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
5 room house with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 288 m²
€1,04M
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with central heating, with with repair in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with central heating, with with repair
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 206 m²
Floor 3/3
Duplex Flat Near the Istanbul Airport in Arnavutkoy. The flat for sale in Istanbul is situat…
€128,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with with repair in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with with repair
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 3/4
Duplex Turnkey Flat in Unique Location in Istanbul Arnavutkoy. The flat is located in the Ar…
€123,000

