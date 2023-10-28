Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Anadolu Mahallesi
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Anadolu Mahallesi, Turkey

4 BHK
4
Apartment To archive
Clear all
13 properties total found
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€270,300
5 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with central heating in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with central heating
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 206 m²
€128,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
€179,300
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€109,100
5 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
€141,500
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€101,100
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
€138,100
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
€123,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 257 m²
€244,700
4 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
€89,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€102,500
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
€348,146
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
€287,221

Properties features in Anadolu Mahallesi, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir