Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Altintas
  5. Apartments

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Altintas, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altintas, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altintas, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Floor 1/6
Ready to Move Investment Apartments for Sale in Bursa. The investment apartments for sale in…
€163,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altintas, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altintas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/6
Ready to Move Investment Apartments for Sale in Bursa. The investment apartments for sale in…
€151,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altintas, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altintas, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 4/6
Ready to Move Investment Apartments for Sale in Bursa. The investment apartments for sale in…
€95,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Altintas, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Altintas, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 4/5
Chic Apartments with Installment Payment Options in Bursa. The chic apartments with sea view…
€204,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir