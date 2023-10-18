Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Altindag
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Altindag, Turkey

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Duplex 7 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Altindag, Turkey
Duplex 7 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Altindag, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 5
New Real Estate in an Advantageous Location Offering Investment Opportunity in Keçiören Bran…
€152,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Altindag, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Altindag, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 3/3
Duplex Property for Sale in Ankara Kecioren Near Public Transportation The property is in a …
€188,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir