New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Hotel 1 room with elevator, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
1
30 m²
1/1
Aparthotel near the hypermarket in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, SaraiThis is a five-story build…
€2,04M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with parking, with swimming pool, with internet
Alanya, Turkey
1
30 m²
1/1
Cozy apart hotel with private beach by the sea in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothDistance to …
€8,80M
Recommend
Hotel 2 rooms with swimming pool, with Меблированная
Alanya, Turkey
2
55 m²
1/1
Cozy hotel with pool near Cleopatra Beach in the center of AlanyaArea: Antalya, Alanya, Sara…
€3,61M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with internet, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
1
30 m²
1/1
Luxurious hotel by the sea in the center of Alanya with full activity and different roomsAre…
€5,89M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
1
30 m²
1/1
Luxurious five-star hotel on the seafront in Oba with full activityArea: Antalya, Alanya, Bo…
€24,20M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with internet
Alanya, Turkey
1
30 m²
1/1
€10,73M
Recommend
Commercial with swimming pool, with Подходит для гражданства
Alanya, Turkey
500 m²
1/1
Villa building for 5 apartments by the sea in KESTEL for citizenshipArea: Antalya, Alanya, K…
€858,000
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
1/1
All Inclusive Hotel 4 Stars in PAYALLARArea: Antalya, Alanya, PayallarThe hotel consists of:…
€13,75M
Recommend
Hotel with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
600 m²
1/1
Beautiful 16-room hotel in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothThe hotel is located in the center …
€2,04M
Recommend
Commercial with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
1/4
Four-story building near the FAMILY DAMLATASH IN ALANIAArea: Antalya, AlanyaIn the Building:…
€902,000
Recommend
Commercial with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
472 m²
1/1
Shop facilities in the new premium complex in GÜLLER PINARI Area: Antalya, Alanya, Guler Pyn…
€608,900
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Payallar, Turkey
1
98 m²
1/1
Commercial area for the store in the complex in PayallarArea: Antalya, Alanya, PayallarDista…
€270,480
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with security
Alanya, Turkey
1
105 m²
1/1
Commercial Square in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, KadykyoyThe complex is located in one of the be…
€520,400
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Alanya, Turkey
1
1 530 m²
1/1
Paradise hotel in KAŞ by the seaArea: Antalya, KashOn a plot of 1530 m2, next to it is 3000 …
€4,64M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Alanya, Turkey
1
1 570 m²
1/1
Lovely, cozy hotel in KAŞ with luxurious sea viewsArea: Antalya, KashTHIS IS 10 NUMBERS WITH…
€3,32M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
1
30 m²
1/1
Wonderful, luxurious hotel in KAŞ with beautiful sea viewsArea: Antalya, KashHotel for 24 ro…
€2,45M
Recommend
Commercial with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
300 m²
1/1
Shoplifting in the unique new premium quality complex in AntalyaArea: Antalya, Aksu, Altynta…
€885,000
Recommend
Office with swimming pool, with sauna, with jacuzzi
Alanya, Turkey
61 m²
1/1
Wonderful office space in SarayArea: Antalya, Alanya, SaraiDistance to the sea: 170The proje…
€199,000
Recommend
Commercial with swimming pool, with security
Alanya, Turkey
104 m²
1/1
One-story commercial premises in the new citizenship center in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, Bot…
€450,000
Recommend
Commercial with swimming pool, with security
Alanya, Turkey
305 m²
2/3
Two-story commercial premises in the new citizenship center in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, Bot…
€650,000
Recommend
Commercial with swimming pool, with security
Alanya, Turkey
602 m²
1/3
Three-story commercial premises in the new citizenship center in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, B…
€1,25M
Recommend
Commercial with parking, with swimming pool, with internet
Karakocali, Turkey
90 m²
1/1
Commercial Square in a Luxury Complex under construction in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothDi…
€450,000
Recommend
Commercial with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
31 m²
1/1
Commercial area in the under construction premium project in KARGICAKArea: Antalya, Alanya, …
€140,000
Recommend
Commercial with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
104 m²
1/1
Commercial premises in the new complex in AlanyaArea: Antalya, Alanya, SaraiDistance to the …
€620,000
Recommend
Commercial with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
140 m²
1/1
€825,700
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
1 676 m²
1/4
21 rooms with a swimming pool 200 meters from the sea in İSKENDERUNArea: Antalya, AlanyaDist…
€2,04M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
1 800 m²
1/6
4-Star Hotel with 160 rooms on the first line of the sea in KONAKLIArea: Antalya, Alanya, Ko…
€10,45M
Recommend
Commercial with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
138 m²
1/1
Shoproom in the new residence in DemirtashArea: Antalya, Alanya, DemirtashDistance to the se…
€350,000
Recommend
Commercial with elevator, with sea view, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
1 940 m²
6/6
Cleopatra crown oneArea: Antalya, Alanya, SaraiDistance to the sea: 50Hotel Information Ant…
€8,00M
Recommend
Commercial with elevator, with sea view, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
600 m²
6/6
Kleopatra gold hotelArea: Antalya, Alanya, SaraiDistance to the sea: 10Our Kleopatra gold ho…
€3,20M
Recommend
