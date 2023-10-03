Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Commercial
  4. Alanya
  5. Hotels

Pool Hotels for sale in Alanya, Turkey

Sekerhane Mahallesi
36
Hotel To archive
Clear all
14 properties total found
Hotel 1 room with elevator, with swimming pool in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room with elevator, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
Aparthotel near the hypermarket in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, SaraiThis is a five-story build…
€2,04M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with internet in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with internet
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
€10,73M
Hotel 1 room with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxurious five-star hotel on the seafront in Oba with full activityArea: Antalya, Alanya, Bo…
€24,20M
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with internet, with sauna in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with internet, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxurious hotel by the sea in the center of Alanya with full activity and different roomsAre…
€5,89M
Hotel 2 rooms with swimming pool, with Меблированная in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 2 rooms with swimming pool, with Меблированная
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
Cozy hotel with pool near Cleopatra Beach in the center of AlanyaArea: Antalya, Alanya, Sara…
€3,61M
Hotel 1 room with parking, with swimming pool, with internet in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room with parking, with swimming pool, with internet
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
Cozy apart hotel with private beach by the sea in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothDistance to …
€8,80M
Hotel with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Floor 1/1
All Inclusive Hotel 4 Stars in PAYALLARArea: Antalya, Alanya, PayallarThe hotel consists of:…
€13,75M
Hotel with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
Area 600 m²
Floor 1/1
Beautiful 16-room hotel in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothThe hotel is located in the center …
€2,04M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
Wonderful, luxurious hotel in KAŞ with beautiful sea viewsArea: Antalya, KashHotel for 24 ro…
€2,45M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with jacuzzi in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 1 570 m²
Floor 1/1
Lovely, cozy hotel in KAŞ with luxurious sea viewsArea: Antalya, KashTHIS IS 10 NUMBERS WITH…
€3,32M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with jacuzzi in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 1 530 m²
Floor 1/1
Paradise hotel in KAŞ by the seaArea: Antalya, KashOn a plot of 1530 m2, next to it is 3000 …
€4,64M
Hotel with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
Area 1 800 m²
Floor 1/6
4-Star Hotel with 160 rooms on the first line of the sea in KONAKLIArea: Antalya, Alanya, Ko…
€10,45M
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
Area 1 676 m²
Floor 1/4
21 rooms with a swimming pool 200 meters from the sea in İSKENDERUNArea: Antalya, AlanyaDist…
€2,04M
Hotel 146 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with Seniorengerecht in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 146 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with Seniorengerecht
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 146
Area 2 500 m²
€9,50M

Property types in Alanya

commercial real estates
offices
shops
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir