Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alaca
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Alaca, Turkey

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Bogazici, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Bogazici, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Adabuku, located in the heart of Bodrum, Mugla, is becoming one of the most sought-after des…
$1,98M
Leave a request
House in Gazipasa, Turkey
House
Gazipasa, Turkey
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Our stunning villas, nestled in the scenic Kargicak neighborhood, offer an exceptional blend…
$988,149
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go