Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alaca
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Alaca, Turkey

House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Bogazici, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Bogazici, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Adabuku, a picturesque settlement in Bodrum, offers a stunning blend of blue bays, lush pine…
$1,09M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Bogazici, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Bogazici, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 255 m²
Nestled in the serene and picturesque Adabuku, these luxury villas are part of an award-winn…
$2,27M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Bogazici, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Bogazici, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Adabuku, located in the heart of Bodrum, Mugla, is becoming one of the most sought-after des…
$1,98M
Leave a request
House in Gazipasa, Turkey
House
Gazipasa, Turkey
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Our stunning villas, nestled in the scenic Kargicak neighborhood, offer an exceptional blend…
$988,149
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go