Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alaca
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Alaca, Turkey

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1
What you get: Modern designer apartments with well-thought-out layout, high-quality decorati…
$64,081
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go