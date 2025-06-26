Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alaca
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Alaca, Turkey

1 BHK
7
Apartment Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
Apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
Apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Description: Gazipasa is the name of a paradise hidden between the green of the Taurus Moun…
$139,503
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Altintas, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Altintas, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Discover the epitome of luxury living in the heart of Antalya with our latest development in…
$209,255
Leave a request
Apartment in Altintas, Turkey
Apartment
Altintas, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Located in Antalya's emerging investment hub, Altıntas, these luxurious flats offer a perfec…
$147,641
Leave a request
Apartment in Altintas, Turkey
Apartment
Altintas, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Experience luxury living in the extraordinarily well-designed apartments located in the pres…
$159,266
Leave a request
Apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
Apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Area 60 m²
Experience the perfect blend of nature and modern amenities in our new residential complex, …
$149,966
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Altintas, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Altintas, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Discover a high-value investment project in Altıntas, Antalya, featuring 39 hotel apartments…
$199,955
Leave a request
Apartment in Altintas, Turkey
Apartment
Altintas, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Discover the allure of well-designed apartments in Altıntas, Aksu, one of Antalya's fastest-…
$199,955
Leave a request
Apartment in Altintas, Turkey
Apartment
Altintas, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Located within a promising new residential hub in Antalya's sought-after Altıntas district, …
$209,255
Leave a request
Apartment in Altintas, Turkey
Apartment
Altintas, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
The stylish real estate is located in Altintas, a modern and rapidly developing area in the …
$201,117
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Altintas, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Altintas, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Invest in luxury with our hotel room concept properties in Altıntas, Antalya's emerging resi…
$375,497
Leave a request
Apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
Apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Discover a serene lifestyle at our newest project nestled in Gazipasa. Spread across 772.35 …
$233,668
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go