Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Aksu
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Aksu, Turkey

Villa Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
3 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/6
The apartment is located in Antalya / Konyaaltı Uncalı Neighborhood. Located in a complex co…
$267,886
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Modern villa with infinity pool in Alanya Bektas – Move in now & enjoy This detached villa w…
$1,42M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 2/4
Beachfront Apartments with Private Beach in Çeşme Paşalimanı Çeşme is a vacation destination…
$2,27M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 3/3
Penthouse is located right in the heart of Belek. It is 400M from Belek Bazaar and 1.8Km fro…
$223,238
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/4
Beachfront Apartments with Private Beach in Çeşme Paşalimanı Çeşme is a vacation destination…
$1,61M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Leave the Site, Lie on the Sunbed! In Bogazkent, one of Antalya's favorite coastal towns, a…
$209,206
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex was built in Antalya / Aksu Kemerağzi Neighborhood in 2012. The complex, which c…
$229,616
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/2
The apartment is located in Belek Center. It is 2Km to Belek Bazaar and 500M to the sea.  T…
$121,186
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/4
Beachfront Apartments with Private Beach in Çeşme Paşalimanı Çeşme is a vacation destination…
$1,03M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 4/4
Penthouse is located in Antalya / Konyaalti Hurma Neighborhood. By location, it is 2km to th…
$191,347
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Villa with sea view in Alanya Tepe – ready to move in and furnished In the picturesque hills…
$476,601
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/9
The complex was built in 2017 in Antalya Lara region by one of the leading construction comp…
$248,751
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go