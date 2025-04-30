Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses with garage for sale in Aksu, Turkey

2 properties total found
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Aksu, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 5
The complex is built in Aksu Altintas area, one of the most popular and new residential cent…
$97,537
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 5
The complex is built in Aksu Altintas area, one of the most popular and new residential cent…
$124,011
