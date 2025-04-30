Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Aksu
  4. Residential
  5. Multilevel apartments
  6. Garage

Multi-level apartments with garage for sale in Aksu, Turkey

Multilevel apartments Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 3 rooms in Aksu, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 rooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
The project is being built in Aksu/Altıntaş, the developing region of Antalya, and will be d…
$298,261
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go