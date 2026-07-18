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Sea front Duplexes for sale in Aksu, Turkey

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1 property total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 7
Flats with Rich Social Amenities Close to the Sea in Antalya Kundu The project is located in…
$380,899
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