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Sea view Houses for Sale in Akseki, Turkey

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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kepez, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 348 m²
Sea-View Villas with Private Pools and Gardens in a Complex in Kepez The villas are located …
$2,32M
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