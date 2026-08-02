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Sea front Duplexes for sale in Akseki, Turkey

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1 property total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 7
Sea and City View Apartments in Çankaya Neighborhood, Kepez, Antalya The apartments are loca…
$807,555
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