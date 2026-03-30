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Sea front Studios for sale in Akdeniz, Turkey

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2 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Akdeniz, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 11
price list 50% in cash for 12 months 1+0-52M2 from 42.000 € The characteristics of the…
$44,928
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1 room studio apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
1 room studio apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 13
$38,405
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