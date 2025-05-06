Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Akdeniz
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Duplexes for Sale in Akdeniz, Turkey

Duplex Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Duplex 2 rooms in Akdeniz, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 4
Apartment 2 + 1 for sale in the popular area of Mahmutlar. The apartment is located on the 3…
Price on request
Leave a request
Duplex 2 rooms in Akdeniz, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4
We recommend that you consider the apartment in a new residential complex located on the sit…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go