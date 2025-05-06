Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Akdeniz
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Akdeniz, Turkey

studios
3
1 BHK
34
2 BHK
9
Apartment Delete
Clear all
78 properties total found
2 room apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
2 room apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3
We present three apartments that are put up for sale in the new complex of the Tedge region.…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
2 room apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4
Become the owner of an apartment 1 + 1 in a finished residential complex of the Teje distric…
$68,501
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
4 room apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 4
The sale of the 3+1 planning apartment in the Mercin microdistrict, and Tedge is presented. …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
2 room apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
The complex consists of one 14-storey unit with planning apartments 1+1. The complex is loca…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
2 room apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 1
In full swing is the construction of a premium residential complex in the Tedge area. The pr…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
4 room apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 11
If, when choosing an apartment, proximity to the sea is important for you and the availabili…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
2 room apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 4
We are glad to present you apartments in a ready-made complex in the popular area of Teje - …
Price on request
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
4 room apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 5
We present to your attention an apartment 3 + 1 in the Teje district. The apartment has a to…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
3 room apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 3
If, when choosing an apartment, proximity to the sea is important for you and the availabili…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
2 room apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3
The new residential complex put up for sale apartment 1+1, with a total area of 60 sq.m., lo…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
2 room apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 11
In the new complex with a comfortable infrastructure and convenient location, a two-bedroom …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
2 room apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 11
A two -room apartment is put up for sale from the owner, with a total area of ​​60 sq.m., in…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
2 room apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
A profitable offer for permanent residence or rest is a new residential complex located in t…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
2 room apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 1
The owner put up for sale apartments in a residence with full infrastructure and excellent l…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
3 room apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 4
If you are considering the purchase of a three-room apartment, with the ability to furnish i…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
3 room apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1
We present to your attention apartments 2 + 1 in a new residential complex located in the Te…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
2 room apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 13
In the new complex with a comfortable infrastructure and convenient location, a two-bedroom …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
2 room apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 9
In one of the most popular areas of Mersin - Teje, a new residential complex with a comforta…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
3 room apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 4
The new residential complex is presented for the sale of apartment 2+1, with a total area of…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 14
ID MR 1207Special offer! Apartments 1 + 1 with a 20% discount in Erdemli, Tomyuk.We offer fo…
$66,920
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
3 room apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 14
In the actively developing area of Teje, an apartment in a new house appeared for sale. Apar…
Price on request
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
5 room apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Floor 1
A great offer for applicants for a spacious apartment in combination with a pool and a succe…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
4 room apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 5
The owner put up for sale apartment 3+1, with a total area of 150 m2, on the 5th floor in a …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
2 room apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
If you consider the purchase of a two -room apartment with the ability to furnish it to your…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
3 room apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
We present to your attention the apartment 2+1 in the new residential complex located in Ted…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
2 room apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
In the new residential complex, apartment 1+1, with a total area of ​​65 sq.m. The layout of…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
4 room apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 4
For those who appreciate ready-made residential complexes, we offer 3+1 apartments in Tege. …
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
3 room apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
We present to your attention an apartment 2+1 in the Tedge area. The apartment has a total a…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
3 room apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 4
Furnished apartment 2 + 1 in the historical district of Mersin, Kyzkalesi is for sale. The a…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
2 room apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4
Apartments in ready-made LCDs are in great demand, especially if they are inexpensive. On sa…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go