Commercial property for sale in Akcakale, Turkey

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Hotel 1 m² in Lara, Turkey
Hotel 1 m²
Lara, Turkey
Rooms 50
Area 1 m²
$267,551
Hotel 535 m² in Marmara Region, Turkey
Hotel 535 m²
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 8
Area 535 m²
The building is located in the Fatih district of Istanbul, next to Favzi Pasha Street, surro…
$2,80M
Shop 220 m² in Bagcilar, Turkey
Shop 220 m²
Bagcilar, Turkey
Area 220 m²
50 m. Distance to Metro Station in Bagcilar İstanbul Migros Market Tenant Shop The shop for …
$1,51M
Shop 1 391 m² in Aksu, Turkey
Shop 1 391 m²
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 1 391 m²
Number of floors 3
3 Floor Shops within a Unique Project in Antalya Aksu Shops are situated in Aksu, Altıntaş, …
$927,275
Office 115 m² in Alanya, Turkey
Office 115 m²
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Area 115 m²
Commercial Real Estate for Sale on the Busy Ring Road in Oba, Alanya Alanya, the heart of su…
$842,780
Shop 175 m² in Kagithane, Turkey
Shop 175 m²
Kagithane, Turkey
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
$1,04M
Hotel 16 000 m² in Kadikoey, Turkey
Hotel 16 000 m²
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 320
Area 16 000 m²
Number of floors 17
$108,33M
Restaurant 310 m² in Bornova, Turkey
Restaurant 310 m²
Bornova, Turkey
Area 310 m²
Floor 1/12
Commercial Properties in a Project with an Arcade in İzmir Bornova The shops are located on …
$1,14M
Shop 110 m² in Pursaklar, Turkey
Shop 110 m²
Pursaklar, Turkey
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
Ready to Move Shops in a Bustled Area in Pursaklar Ankara The investment shops are situated…
$133,840
Office 70 m² in Alanya, Turkey
Office 70 m²
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
New Offices Located in the Bustling Centre of Amenities in Alanya Mahmutlar The chic offices…
$249,669
Commercial property 40 m² in Tuerkler, Turkey
Commercial property 40 m²
Tuerkler, Turkey
Area 40 m²
Commercial real estate in the Turkler area for business and investment. The project consists…
$369,351
