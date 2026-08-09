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Business for Sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

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сommercial properties
59
restaurants
5
hotels
10
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1 property total found
Established business 30 m² in Konak, Turkey
Established business 30 m²
Konak, Turkey
Area 30 m²
Do you want to receive passive income in dollars without hassle? Your chance—TRYPbyWyndham a…
$135,000
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