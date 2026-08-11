Residential properties for sale in Adapazari, Turkey

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  2. Turkey
  3. Adapazarı
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Residential property for sale in Adapazarı, Turkey

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2 properties total found
3 room apartment in , Turkey
3 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/2
$2,27M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in , Turkey
3 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/2
$3,86M
Leave a request
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