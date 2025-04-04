Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. 34480
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in 34480, Turkey

1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in 34480, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
34480, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 5
Your Ideal Lifestyle in Istanbul   Are you searching for a place that combines comfort…
$184,358
Properties features in 34480, Turkey

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
