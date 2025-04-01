Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Watthana District
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Watthana District, Thailand

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
KTH6556: Land as the best investment for you! A plot of land with an area of 145 Tarang Wah …
$205,162
Leave a request
Plot of land in Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Plot of land
Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Discover a unique investment opportunity in one of Thailand’s most picturesque locations! Th…
$1,90M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
RAW6436: A luxurious plot of land located in the south of Phuket. This large area is ideal f…
$2,98M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Phangnga Province, Thailand
Plot of land
Phangnga Province, Thailand
PHA5855: The beachfront Land is situated in Ban Thap Tawan beach. The offered land is 24 rai…
$7,22M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
MAI4997: The plot of land with ocean views for sale, with a total area of 6 Rai or 9.600 sq.…
$1,15M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
MAI2048: 2000 m2 full sea view, direct on tar road, front 25 m x depth 80 m,full chanote ,re…
$270,814
Leave a request
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
KAM6651: Hot offer! The plot of land at a discounted price! It was previously put up for sal…
$1,60M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Phangnga Province, Thailand
Plot of land
Phangnga Province, Thailand
PHA6368: This plot of land is located in the area of Natai beach, the length of the coastlin…
$3,69M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Laem Fa Pha, Thailand
Plot of land
Laem Fa Pha, Thailand
Land for sale in the purple urban planning area, size 3-78 rai, for building an industrial f…
Price on request
Leave a request
Plot of land in Phangnga Province, Thailand
Plot of land
Phangnga Province, Thailand
Area 6 400 m²
PHA5970: This plot of land located just a ten minute boat ride from the Takua Pa area of Pha…
$492,388
Leave a request
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
Are you looking for a luxurious tropical getaway with stunning beaches and world-class ameni…
$544,754
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
RAW6866: An individual plot of land is a rare find in a quiet residential area of Rawai. The…
$2,60M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes