Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Wat Pradu
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Wat Pradu, Thailand

1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Surat Thani City Municipality, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Surat Thani City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 26 m²
Floor 2/2
2 STOREY TWIN HOUSE FOR SALE, GREAT LOCATION IN THE HEART OF SURAT THANI! Living area House …
$86,537
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Wat Pradu, Thailand

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go