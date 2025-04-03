Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Wang Nam Khiao
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Wang Nam Khiao, Thailand

Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3-star hotel for sale, 54 rooms, near Industrial Estate 304, Prachinburi. in Ban Nonsi, Thailand
3-star hotel for sale, 54 rooms, near Industrial Estate 304, Prachinburi.
Ban Nonsi, Thailand
Rooms 54
Number of floors 5
3-star hotel for sale, 54 rooms, near Industrial Estate 304, Prachinburi.   The hotel …
$2,64M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes