Residential properties for sale in Ton Thong Chai, Thailand

1 property total found
Condo 2 bedrooms in Ban Den, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Ban Den, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Floor 31/33
This property is a 190 m² condo on 31 st floor with 2 bed and 2 bathrooms that is available …
$729,411
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Properties features in Ton Thong Chai, Thailand

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
