Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential
  4. Thanon Phetchaburi Subdistrict
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Thanon Phetchaburi Subdistrict, Thailand

Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Thanon Phetchaburi Subdistrict, Thailand
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Thanon Phetchaburi Subdistrict, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 18/40
€236,043
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Thanon Phetchaburi Subdistrict, Thailand
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Thanon Phetchaburi Subdistrict, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 23/40
€338,219
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Thanon Phetchaburi Subdistrict, Thailand
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Thanon Phetchaburi Subdistrict, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
€236,043
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Thanon Phetchaburi Subdistrict, Thailand
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Thanon Phetchaburi Subdistrict, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€338,219
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文

Properties features in Thanon Phetchaburi Subdistrict, Thailand

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir