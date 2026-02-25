Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Thalang
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages in Thalang, Thailand

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 297 m²
Floor 2/2
✅ The project is located in the prestigious Laguna district on Phuket's west coast, 900 m fr…
$1,55M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Thalang, Thailand

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go