Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Thai Mueang
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Thai Mueang, Thailand

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
4-star hotel for sale, 256 rooms, near Surin Beach, Phuket, Thailand, only 150 meters. in Phuket, Thailand
4-star hotel for sale, 256 rooms, near Surin Beach, Phuket, Thailand, only 150 meters.
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 256
Number of floors 5
4-star hotel for sale, 256 rooms, near Surin Beach, Phuket, only 150 meters.   On a land a…
$44,53M
Leave a request
Hotel in Phuket Province, Thailand
Hotel
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 105
Number of floors 7
Luxury 4-star hotel for sale, 105 rooms, near Central Phuket Floresta, Thailand.   The…
$7,95M
Leave a request
4-star luxury hotel for sale, 224 rooms, in the business district, Sukhumvit Road, Bangkok, Thailand, near Emsphere shopping mall. in Khlong Toei Subdistrict, Thailand
4-star luxury hotel for sale, 224 rooms, in the business district, Sukhumvit Road, Bangkok, Thailand, near Emsphere shopping mall.
Khlong Toei Subdistrict, Thailand
Rooms 224
Area 24 000 m²
Number of floors 30
4-star luxury hotel for sale, 224 rooms, in the business district, Sukhumvit Road, Bangkok, …
$59,29M
Leave a request
Shopping mall for sale with a 4-star luxury hotel, 666 rooms, in the middle of Chiang Mai, Thailand. in Ban Pa Daet North, Thailand
Shopping mall for sale with a 4-star luxury hotel, 666 rooms, in the middle of Chiang Mai, Thailand.
Ban Pa Daet North, Thailand
Rooms 666
Shopping mall for sale with a 4-star luxury hotel, 666 rooms, in the middle of Chiang Mai, T…
$93,98M
Leave a request
Commercial property 450 m² in Phuket, Thailand
Commercial property 450 m²
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 450 m²
KAR6062: Great investment opportunity to introduce to your clients. This restaurant is in op…
$984,777
Leave a request
Hotel in Phuket, Thailand
Hotel
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
KAR6864: Lovely hotel for sale close to Karon Beach! Chanote Hotel license 21 rooms (fully f…
$1,07M
Leave a request
5-star hotel for sale, 184 rooms, in Bangkok, Thailand. in Bangkok, Thailand
5-star hotel for sale, 184 rooms, in Bangkok, Thailand.
Bangkok, Thailand
Area 31 333 m²
Number of floors 31
5-star hotel for sale, 184 rooms, business district, North Sathorn Road, Bangkok, near Lumpi…
$103,03M
Leave a request
Established business 21 200 m² in Krabi, Thailand
Established business 21 200 m²
Krabi, Thailand
Rooms 100
Area 21 200 m²
Hospital for sale, size 100 beds, providing complete services in the tourist provinces in th…
$7,36M
Leave a request
Hotel 1 008 m² in Ban Kata, Thailand
Hotel 1 008 m²
Ban Kata, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
Area 1 008 m²
RAW6489: A brand new boutique hotel for sale located in the Rawai area. The hotel was commis…
$1,29M
Leave a request
Hotel 7 052 m² in Phuket, Thailand
Hotel 7 052 m²
Phuket, Thailand
Area 7 052 m²
CHA6632: Brand new condominium, in the final stages of construction. Elite class complex loc…
$24,51M
Leave a request
KPI Tower, office for rent in Bangkok's central business district (CBD), Chidlom, Pratunam, Ratchadamri. in Pathum Wan District, Thailand
KPI Tower, office for rent in Bangkok's central business district (CBD), Chidlom, Pratunam, Ratchadamri.
Pathum Wan District, Thailand
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 24
KPI Tower, office for rent in Bangkok's central business district (CBD), Chidlom, Pratunam, …
Price on request
Leave a request
Water park business for sale on over 35 rai of land in a tourist province in northern Thailand. in Ban Huai Thong, Thailand
Water park business for sale on over 35 rai of land in a tourist province in northern Thailand.
Ban Huai Thong, Thailand
Water park business for sale on an area of over 35 rai in a tourist province in the north of…
$6,37M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes