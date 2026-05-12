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Terraced Apartments for sale in Thai Mueang, Thailand

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3 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Ban Po Daeng, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Ban Po Daeng, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 644 m²
PHA6583 Advantages of the new project in Phang Nga Province: This is a modern resort …
$2,16M
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Agency
Phuket Buy House
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Ban Po Daeng, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Ban Po Daeng, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 521 m²
PHA6582 A new resort with a country club, tennis, and golf. This is an opportunity to…
$1,89M
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Phuket Buy House
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Thai Mueang, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Thai Mueang, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 368 m²
PHA6450 A new complex of luxury villas located on the Andaman Sea, surrounded by rain…
$1,29M
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Phuket Buy House
Languages
English, Русский
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