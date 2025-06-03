Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Takua Pa
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Takua Pa, Thailand

2 properties total found
Commercial property in Takua Pa, Thailand
Commercial property
Takua Pa, Thailand
PHA5533 This high-standard hotel on Ko Kho Khao Island offers unparalleled luxury and…
$4,89M
Leave a request
Commercial property in Takua Pa, Thailand
Commercial property
Takua Pa, Thailand
PHA5587 This fantastic complex consisted of six villas and set up on a plot of 2000 s…
$14,98M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go