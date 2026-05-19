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Terraced Apartments for sale in Takua Pa, Thailand

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4 bedroom apartment in Takua Pa, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Takua Pa, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 066 m²
PHA5532 This expansive 4-bedroom villa, nestled on the tranquil Ko Kho Khao Island in…
$1,38M
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Phuket Buy House
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