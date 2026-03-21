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Condos in Takhian Tia, Thailand

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2 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Beachfront Condo for Sale in North Pattaya. Available in Thai Company/T…
$244,664
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Bang Lamung, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Paradise Ocean View 2 Bedrooms For Sale in Bang lamung This spacious and well-appointed cond…
$278,422
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