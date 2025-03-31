Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Suriyawong Subdistrict
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Suriyawong Subdistrict, Thailand

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Established business 21 200 m² in Krabi, Thailand
Established business 21 200 m²
Krabi, Thailand
Rooms 100
Area 21 200 m²
Hospital for sale, size 100 beds, providing complete services in the tourist provinces in th…
$7,36M
Leave a request
4-star hotel for sale, 224 rooms, near Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand. in Phuket, Thailand
4-star hotel for sale, 224 rooms, near Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand.
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 224
Area 976 m²
Number of floors 3
4-star hotel for sale, 224 rooms, near Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand.   On land size 1…
$49,93M
Leave a request
Hotel in Phuket, Thailand
Hotel
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
PAT6347: A cozy and small hotel complex, with 17 rooms, where each guest will feel comfortab…
$1,09M
Leave a request
Steel melting factory for sale, land area 9 rai, Lat Lum Kaeo District, Pathum Thani Province, Thailand. in Tha Khlong, Thailand
Steel melting factory for sale, land area 9 rai, Lat Lum Kaeo District, Pathum Thani Province, Thailand.
Tha Khlong, Thailand
Area 14 960 m²
Steel melting factory for sale, land area 9 rai, Lat Lum Kaeo District, Pathum Thani Provinc…
$2,41M
Leave a request
Revenue house in Phuket, Thailand
Revenue house
Phuket, Thailand
Number of floors 4
Apartments on the first run by Best Western A new phase of the already built apart hotel …
Price on request
Leave a request
Revenue house in Phuket, Thailand
Revenue house
Phuket, Thailand
Number of floors 4
Apartments on the first line of Mai Khao beach First line of Mai Khao beach! Great sea vi…
Price on request
Leave a request
Established business in Udon Thani, Thailand
Established business
Udon Thani, Thailand
$197,23M
Leave a request
Hotel 3 200 m² in Phuket, Thailand
Hotel 3 200 m²
Phuket, Thailand
Area 3 200 m²
MAI6793: Investment in a hotel property in Phuket! Managed by Centara! Just 750 meters to th…
$12,31M
Leave a request
Hotel in Phuket, Thailand
Hotel
Phuket, Thailand
RAW5601: The hotel is located in the south of the island of Phuket at Rawai area. It is a we…
$601,808
Leave a request
Revenue house in Phuket, Thailand
Revenue house
Phuket, Thailand
Number of floors 1
Investment cottage with sea view Cottages with jacuzzi or pool, stunning sea views and a …
Price on request
Leave a request
3-star hotel for sale, 30 rooms, Hathairat Road area, Lam Luk Ka, Pathum Thani, Thailand. in Tha Khlong, Thailand
3-star hotel for sale, 30 rooms, Hathairat Road area, Lam Luk Ka, Pathum Thani, Thailand.
Tha Khlong, Thailand
Rooms 30
Number of floors 4
ขายโรงแรม 3 ดาว 30 ห้อง บริเวณถนนหทัยราษฎร์ ลำลูกกา ปทุมธานี ประเทศไทย   บนเนื้อที่ 1-…
$2,50M
Leave a request
Office 48 246 m² in Khlong Toei Subdistrict, Thailand
Office 48 246 m²
Khlong Toei Subdistrict, Thailand
Area 48 246 m²
Number of floors 22
Office building for sale, the whole building, 22 floors high, next to New Petchburi Road, Ba…
$58,88M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes