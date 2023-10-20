Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Commercial
  4. Surat Thani Province
  5. Ready-business

Business for sale for sale in Surat Thani Province, Thailand

Established business To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Established business 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ko Samui, Thailand
Established business 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 24
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 800 m²
Number of floors 2
€5,67M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir