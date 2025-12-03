Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Surat Thani Province, Thailand

4-star beachfront resort for sale, 113 rooms, near Koh Samui Airport, Thailand. in Surat Thani Province, Thailand
4-star beachfront resort for sale, 113 rooms, near Koh Samui Airport, Thailand.
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
Area 28 000 m²
4-star beachfront resort for sale, 113 rooms, near Koh Samui Airport, Thailand. The resor…
$40,34M
3-star hotel for sale, 121 rooms, in the heart of Chaweng city. Near Koh Samui Airport, Thailand, only 3 km. in Baan Chaweng, Thailand
3-star hotel for sale, 121 rooms, in the heart of Chaweng city. Near Koh Samui Airport, Thailand, only 3 km.
Baan Chaweng, Thailand
Rooms 121
Number of floors 4
3-star hotel for sale, 121 rooms, in the heart of Chaweng city. Near Koh Samui Airport, Thai…
$32,31M
