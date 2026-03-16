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Houses for sale in Si Racha, Thailand

Chaophraya Surasak
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6 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Bang Phra Subdistrict, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Bang Phra Subdistrict, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Luxury Pool Villa 4 Bedroom for Sale in Si Racha Experience elevated living in this exclusiv…
$557,463
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5 bedroom house in Chaophraya Surasak, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Chaophraya Surasak, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 11
Luxury Mansion for Sale – Sriracha An extraordinary opportunity to own a truly remarkable ma…
$5,11M
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3 bedroom house in Bang Phra Subdistrict, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Bang Phra Subdistrict, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 Bedroom Luxury House for Sale in Si Racha Discover refined living in this beautifully desi…
$235,064
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AuraAura
2 bedroom house in Chaophraya Surasak, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Chaophraya Surasak, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2-Storey Townhome for Sale in Sriracha This move-in ready 2-storey townhome in Sriracha offe…
$58,534
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Chaophraya Surasak, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chaophraya Surasak, Thailand
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 268 m²
Floor 1/2
Experience the best of Si Racha living in this stunning semi-detached house, perfectly situa…
$165,860
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chaophraya Surasak, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chaophraya Surasak, Thailand
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
Experience the best of Si Racha living in this stunning semi-detached house, perfectly situa…
$152,479
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch

Properties features in Si Racha, Thailand

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