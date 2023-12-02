Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Land
  4. Samut Prakan Province

Lands for sale in Samut Prakan Province, Thailand

1 property total found
Plot of land in Samut Prakan Province, Thailand
Plot of land
Samut Prakan Province, Thailand
Land for sale for factory establishment in Bangpoo Industrial Estate (Praksa Mai), Samut Pra…
€3,65M
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir