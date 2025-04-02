Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Rat Burana District, Thailand

1 bedroom apartment in Rat Burana Subdistrict, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rat Burana Subdistrict, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 30/35
The perfect property investment in the heart of Rat Buran! Revenue from 5%!Riverside condo i…
$71,440
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Rat Burana Subdistrict, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Rat Burana Subdistrict, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 2/2
Experience the best of city living with this spacious apartment featuring a large, pool-faci…
$93,536
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Rat Burana Subdistrict, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Rat Burana Subdistrict, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 33/35
The perfect solution for real estate investment in the heart of Rat Buran! Revenue from 5%!R…
$93,672
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Exotic Property Exotic Property
Studio apartment in Rat Burana Subdistrict, Thailand
Studio apartment
Rat Burana Subdistrict, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 25/35
The perfect property investment in the heart of Rat Buran! Revenue from 5%!Riverside condo i…
$60,768
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
