Residential properties for sale in Racha Thewa Subdistrict Administrative Organization, Thailand

2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms with Online tour, with TV in Ban Khlong Bua Kro, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms with Online tour, with TV
Ban Khlong Bua Kro, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 391 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover a unique opportunity to invest in a super-luxury residential complex where the eleg…
$949,836
Villa 4 bedrooms with Online tour, with TV in Ban Khlong Bua Kro, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms with Online tour, with TV
Ban Khlong Bua Kro, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 563 m²
Number of floors 4
Discover a unique opportunity to invest in a super-luxury residential complex where the eleg…
$3,53M
Properties features in Racha Thewa Subdistrict Administrative Organization, Thailand

