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Long term Ready business rentals in Thailand

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Established business in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Established business
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
7 Bedrooms 6 Bathrooms Pool Villa for Rent in Jomtien. Sitting on 392 Sqm of land plot size.…
$4,624
per month
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