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Studios in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, Thailand

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1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hua Hin, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hua Hin, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 25/31
New premium condominium VEHHA Hua Hin — the city's tallest residential skyscraper with 100% …
$103,818
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