Terraced Houses for sale in Pong, Thailand

Villa 4 bedrooms in Pong, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pong, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 312 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium Villa by Lake Mabprachan The Richest Villa is a boutique project of premium villas i…
$529,855
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pong, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pong, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 2
American Barnhouse Design House for Life in Pattaya The chamber project in the green area of…
$346,565
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 355 m²
Number of floors 1
Ready-made villa for living near Lake Mabprachan Great Time Pool Villa is a modern villa wit…
$437,105
Sky ApartmentsSky Apartments
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 461 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium Villas for Life and Health in Pattaya Prime Habitat Pattaya is a chamber village of …
$1,02M
4 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
House in Pattaya, Huai Yai is a two-storey 4-bedroom house next to the sea, 5.29 million м O…
$166,416
3 bedroom house in ban hnxng na tea lxy, Thailand
3 bedroom house
ban hnxng na tea lxy, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
House in Pattaya, Pong district - a one-storey house with a plot, solar panels, from 3.89 mi…
$122,683
Moa 7aMoa 7a
Villa 3 bedrooms in ban sanak tabaek, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
ban sanak tabaek, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas in Pattaya - next to Rugby School, premium family project, from 23.1 million ный We o…
$725,016
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pong, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pong, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 314 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas in Pattaya, Mabprachan district - by the lake, private pools, premium project, from 1…
$403,821
Villa 3 bedrooms in ban hnxng na tea lxy, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
ban hnxng na tea lxy, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa in Pattaya, Pong district - single-storey houses FLOW Villas with a plot, from 5.82 mi…
$249,925
Vienna PropertyVienna Property
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pong, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pong, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in Pattaya - ATMOS PRIME VILLA, Lake Mabprachan area, luxury-villas 5 bedrooms, from 1…
$409,989
