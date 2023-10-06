Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Townhouses for sale in Phuket, Thailand

4 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
€397,930
3 room townhouse with swimming pool in Ban Kata, Thailand
3 room townhouse with swimming pool
Ban Kata, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Это уникальный объект близко к морю и при этом хорошего качества. Светлая, современная вилла…
€1,35M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request

