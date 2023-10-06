Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential
  4. Phuket
  5. Condos

Mountain View Condos for Sale in Phuket, Thailand

Patong
17
Condo To archive
87 properties total found
Condo with swimming pool, with mountain view, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo with swimming pool, with mountain view, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/6
€138,634
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 5/7
€133,499
Condo 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 3/3
Price on request
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view, with private pool, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view, with private pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 3
€100,124
Condo 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 595 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,33M
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view, with city view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view, with city view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/7
€59,690
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view, with city view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view, with city view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/7
€159,146
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view, with city view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view, with city view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/7
€110,368
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view, with city view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view, with city view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/7
€189,954
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view, with city view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view, with city view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 2/7
€41,195
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view, with city view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view, with city view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 2/7
€40,019
Condo 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 8/15
€92,936
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with jacuzzi in Ban Kata, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with jacuzzi
Ban Kata, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 3
  bedroom C unit type units at The Heights, offering the coveted foreign freehold title alon…
€590,477
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with jacuzzi in Ban Kata, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with jacuzzi
Ban Kata, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 414 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,03M
Condo 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 3/3
€269,566
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/3
€151,470
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/8
€112,948
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 2/5
Price on request
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view, with private pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view, with private pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/8
€137,168
Condo 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 3/3
-bedroom apartments in Laguna in Alamanda rd phase with an area of m.In great condition. Sp…
€385,094
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 6/7
€128,365
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 5/7
€133,178
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/6
Данный вариант отлично подходит тем, кто путешествует с детьми и предпочитает оставаться в с…
€114,953
Condo 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 3/6
Данный вариант отлично подходит тем, кто путешествует с детьми и предпочитает оставаться в с…
€184,025
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/4
Представляем Вашему вниманию новый проект, от одного из самых известных и престижных застрой…
€146,336
Condo 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 2/4
Представляем Вашему вниманию новый проект, от одного из самых известных и престижных застрой…
€359,421
Condo 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 5/5
Описание проектаSurin Sabai - это кондоминиум, состоящий из просторных апартаментов от до …
€345,147
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 262 m²
Floor 4/5
Описание проектаSurin Sabai - это кондоминиум, состоящий из просторных апартаментов от до …
Price on request
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 262 m²
Floor 4/5
Описание проектаSurin Sabai - это кондоминиум, состоящий из просторных апартаментов от до …
€436,440
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with private pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with private pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
Floor 3/3
€795,861

