Seaview Сommercial property for Sale in Phuket, Thailand

Patong
11
8 properties total found
Commercial 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Patong, Thailand
Commercial 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Patong Bay Hill Resort consists of 17 buildings with 449 apartments. The resort was built in…
€100,691
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
Apartment in Building C on the 1st floor Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditio…
€446,653
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% NET (subject to WHT) rental guarantee…
€178,970
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa with Pool Sea View (CP259)  Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% …
Price on request
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
Cottage with Jacuzzi Sea View (CP135-CP136) Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee condi…
€126,509
Revenue house 1 bedroom with sea view, with investment project, with seaview, beach, opportunity, duplex, investment, in Patong, Thailand
Revenue house 1 bedroom with sea view, with investment project, with seaview, beach, opportunity, duplex, investment,
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 100 m²
Floor 8/8
Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% NET (subject to WHT) rental guarantee…
€107,382
Hotel with Bedrooms, with by the sea in Phuket, Thailand
Hotel with Bedrooms, with by the sea
Phuket, Thailand
MAI6794: Resort spa hotel for sale! The hotel is located in a great location by the sea. The…
€22,05M
Hotel 9 bedrooms with Bedrooms, with fridge, with ocean view in Phuket, Thailand
Hotel 9 bedrooms with Bedrooms, with fridge, with ocean view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
Area 38 m²
PAT2735: Welcome to your Paradise in Patong Established Hotel & Exclusive 14 room resort now…
€1,02M

