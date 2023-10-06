Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Investment properties for Sale in Phuket, Thailand

Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
Apartment in Building C on the 1st floor Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditio…
€446,653
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% NET (subject to WHT) rental guarantee…
€178,970
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa with Pool Sea View (CP259)  Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% …
Price on request
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
Cottage with Jacuzzi Sea View (CP135-CP136) Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee condi…
€126,509

