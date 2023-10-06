Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Lands for Sale in Phuket Province, Thailand

17 properties total found
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
Stunning hilltop and sea views over Chalong Bay, an ideal location and plot size for buildin…
€297,399
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
Price reduced to US$1,300,000! A gently sloping hillside land with wide panoramic 180 degree…
Price on request
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
High on a dramatic rocky headland featuring incredible and unobstructed sea and mountain vie…
€2,57M
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
PAN6826: A unique and rare opportunity to acquire a large plot of land on the beach for deve…
€3,11M
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
A gently sloping land with possible sea views in a mainly residential area a 3 minute walk t…
€269,198
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
A scenic plot, high up in the forested hills of Karon with magnificent views of the lush gre…
Price on request
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
PRICE REDUCED! With a top elevation of 67 sqm giving you great sunsets, refreshing views of …
Price on request
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
High up on the hills of Karon, a sloping plot surrounded by mature trees and dense vegetatio…
€730,679
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
A scenic, gently sloping land with amazing views over the Andaman Sea, just minutes away fro…
€897,325
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
Panoramic views from the top of a gently sloping land surrounded by luxury villas, around 4 …
Price on request
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
Sea view from the ground floor, stunning sea views from the second floor! Only a few metres …
€1,15M
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
MAI4997: The plot of land with ocean views for sale, with a total area of 6 Rai or 9.600 sq.…
€1,09M
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
Absolute beach front land with 230 metres beach frontage, very near Intercontinental Koh Yao…
€3,22M
Plot of land in Ban Tha Pak Waeng, Thailand
Plot of land
Ban Tha Pak Waeng, Thailand
Set on the west facing slope of a gentle hillside offering panoramic views over the beautifu…
€1,12M
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
Uninterrupted views across Tri Trang Beach! This plot of land is slightly elevated from the …
€3,39M
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
Water and electricity infrastructure in place. Public and private access road is already bui…
€615,309
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
Land for sale located just 250m from the Nai Thon Beach in Phuket and just 200m from the Pul…
€894,291
