UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Thailand
Land
Phuket Province
Land
Seaview Lands for Sale in Phuket Province, Thailand
Clear all
17 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
Stunning hilltop and sea views over Chalong Bay, an ideal location and plot size for buildin…
€297,399
Recommend
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
Price reduced to US$1,300,000! A gently sloping hillside land with wide panoramic 180 degree…
Price on request
Recommend
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
High on a dramatic rocky headland featuring incredible and unobstructed sea and mountain vie…
€2,57M
Recommend
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
PAN6826: A unique and rare opportunity to acquire a large plot of land on the beach for deve…
€3,11M
Recommend
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
A gently sloping land with possible sea views in a mainly residential area a 3 minute walk t…
€269,198
Recommend
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
A scenic plot, high up in the forested hills of Karon with magnificent views of the lush gre…
Price on request
Recommend
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
PRICE REDUCED! With a top elevation of 67 sqm giving you great sunsets, refreshing views of …
Price on request
Recommend
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
High up on the hills of Karon, a sloping plot surrounded by mature trees and dense vegetatio…
€730,679
Recommend
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
A scenic, gently sloping land with amazing views over the Andaman Sea, just minutes away fro…
€897,325
Recommend
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
Panoramic views from the top of a gently sloping land surrounded by luxury villas, around 4 …
Price on request
Recommend
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
Sea view from the ground floor, stunning sea views from the second floor! Only a few metres …
€1,15M
Recommend
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
MAI4997: The plot of land with ocean views for sale, with a total area of 6 Rai or 9.600 sq.…
€1,09M
Recommend
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
Absolute beach front land with 230 metres beach frontage, very near Intercontinental Koh Yao…
€3,22M
Recommend
Plot of land
Ban Tha Pak Waeng, Thailand
Set on the west facing slope of a gentle hillside offering panoramic views over the beautifu…
€1,12M
Recommend
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
Uninterrupted views across Tri Trang Beach! This plot of land is slightly elevated from the …
€3,39M
Recommend
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
Water and electricity infrastructure in place. Public and private access road is already bui…
€615,309
Recommend
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
Land for sale located just 250m from the Nai Thon Beach in Phuket and just 200m from the Pul…
€894,291
Recommend
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL